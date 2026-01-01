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Киноафиша Сериалы Не с первой попытки Саундтреки

Саундтреки сериала «Не с первой попытки»

Музыка из сериала «Не с первой попытки» Вся информация о сериале
Trying: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Trying: Season 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Guy Garvey, isaac gracie, Chilli Chilton, Hattie Whitehead, Maisie Peters, Kelly Jones, Marie White, Sheila Atim
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Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Trying: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Maisie Peters
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Trying: Season 3 (Apple TV Original Series Soundtrack)
Trying: Season 3 (Apple TV Original Series Soundtrack) 9 композиций. Bear's Den, Jade Bird, Bear's Den, Bear's Den, Monica Martin
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Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Where Are You Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 1:07
2 Don't Look Down isaac gracie, Chilli Chilton / Paul Saunderson 2:52
3 All My Tomorrows Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson 4:01
4 Follow You Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 4:12
5 Favourite Ex Maisie Peters / Jez Ashurst 3:22
6 Boogaloo Moon Kelly Jones / Paul Saunderson 3:16
7 Come to Me Hattie Whitehead / Paul Saunderson 4:10
8 Don't Give Up on Me Guy Garvey / Paul Saunderson 3:16
9 I Am You Marie White / Paul Saunderson 2:32
10 Mystery Sheila Atim / Paul Saunderson 3:23
Доступен список песен из сериала «Не с первой попытки» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Не с первой попытки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Майкл
Майкл
2026, США, биография, драма, музыка, исторический
История игрушек 5
История игрушек 5
2026, США, приключения, анимация, комедия, фэнтези, семейный, драма
На деревню дедушке 2
На деревню дедушке 2
2026, Россия, комедия, семейный
Миньоны и Монстры
Миньоны и Монстры
2026, США, приключения, анимация, боевик
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
2026, США, ужасы
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
2026, Россия, семейный
Холоп 3
Холоп 3
2026, Россия, комедия, приключения
Её личный ад
Её личный ад
2026, Дания, драма, ужасы, триллер
Закулисье реальности
Закулисье реальности
2026, США, ужасы, фантастика
Обсессия
Обсессия
2025, США, ужасы
Кодекс Данте
Кодекс Данте
2025, Италия, драма
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
2006, США, боевик, криминал, триллер
Заливаю пятно крови на одежде двумя аптечными тюбиками — ни следа не остается: даже белые шорты сияют как альпийский снег
Однажды положила лимон в морозилку — и теперь это привычка на всю жизнь: спасает и зимой, и летом
Скатерти и «бабушкины» салфетки гниют на помойке: в Европе уже 10 лет накрывают стол кусками дерева – вид дороже, чем в ресторанах
Пока в мире собирает «Одиссея», россияне штурмуют кинотеатры из-за новинки со Стояновым — уже вторые выходные подряд №1 в прокате
«Мастера Маргариту» и самого Локшина легендарный литературовед Жаринов сровнял с землей: «Режиссер снял какую-то шнягу»
«Мне нравится, что вы больны не мной...а этим чудесным тестом!»: угадайте советский фильм по строчке из популярной песни
«Берегись автомобиля» превратили в сериал от Kion, и даже фанаты Рязанова поставили «класс»: «Трибунцев – идеальный Деточкин»
«Невский» — крепкий середнячок, но вот этот сериал с Паламарчуком — высший пилотаж: «Кинопоиск» не зря отправил его в топ-250 лучших
«Одиссея» несется к $1 000 000 000 в прокате, но без этого советского фильма Нолан считал бы копейки: вдохновился им (и еще парочкой)
Задумывали как копию «Шерлока» — а сняли шедевр с 7,9 на IMDb: самое время наверстать все 7 сезонов
Сериал по «Властелину колец» ждет перезапуск — 3-й сезон начнется с чистого листа, будто первых двух и не существовало
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