1 Opening Title Рольф Кент 1:36

2 An Old Friend Рольф Кент 1:05

3 Bodi's Village Рольф Кент 1:18

4 Changing the Guard Рольф Кент 1:05

5 Bodi's Bad Aim Рольф Кент 0:52

6 Mending the Dramyan Рольф Кент 0:53

7 A Mastif in Wolf's Clothing Рольф Кент 1:07

8 Khampa Scares Bodi and the Whole Village Panics Рольф Кент 1:24

9 The Yak's Ticket Рольф Кент 0:46

10 Bodi's Ticket Out Рольф Кент 1:44

11 Leaving Snow Mountain Рольф Кент 1:13

12 Bus Ride & Near Escape Рольф Кент 1:46

13 First Time in the Big City Рольф Кент 1:04

14 Learning of, and Encountering, the Amazing Skattergood Рольф Кент 2:45

15 At the Fight Club Рольф Кент 1:21

16 Angus Runs from Fans Рольф Кент 0:55

17 Wolves – Scary but Incompetent Рольф Кент 2:03

18 The Library of Awesomeness Рольф Кент 0:50

19 The Injustice of Skattergood Рольф Кент 2:02

20 The Wolves Trap Bodi Рольф Кент 2:14

21 Investigating the Mysterious Disappearance of Bodi Рольф Кент 1:51

22 Escaping the Griz Рольф Кент 1:50

23 Wolves at Snow Mountain Рольф Кент 1:43

24 The Wolves Chase Bodi Through the Village Рольф Кент 2:04

25 Bodi Finds the Fire Adam Friedman, Рольф Кент 1:45

26 A Father's Hug Рольф Кент 0:56