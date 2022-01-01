|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Title
|Рольф Кент
|1:36
|2
|An Old Friend
|Рольф Кент
|1:05
|3
|Bodi's Village
|Рольф Кент
|1:18
|4
|Changing the Guard
|Рольф Кент
|1:05
|5
|Bodi's Bad Aim
|Рольф Кент
|0:52
|6
|Mending the Dramyan
|Рольф Кент
|0:53
|7
|A Mastif in Wolf's Clothing
|Рольф Кент
|1:07
|8
|Khampa Scares Bodi and the Whole Village Panics
|Рольф Кент
|1:24
|9
|The Yak's Ticket
|Рольф Кент
|0:46
|10
|Bodi's Ticket Out
|Рольф Кент
|1:44
|11
|Leaving Snow Mountain
|Рольф Кент
|1:13
|12
|Bus Ride & Near Escape
|Рольф Кент
|1:46
|13
|First Time in the Big City
|Рольф Кент
|1:04
|14
|Learning of, and Encountering, the Amazing Skattergood
|Рольф Кент
|2:45
|15
|At the Fight Club
|Рольф Кент
|1:21
|16
|Angus Runs from Fans
|Рольф Кент
|0:55
|17
|Wolves – Scary but Incompetent
|Рольф Кент
|2:03
|18
|The Library of Awesomeness
|Рольф Кент
|0:50
|19
|The Injustice of Skattergood
|Рольф Кент
|2:02
|20
|The Wolves Trap Bodi
|Рольф Кент
|2:14
|21
|Investigating the Mysterious Disappearance of Bodi
|Рольф Кент
|1:51
|22
|Escaping the Griz
|Рольф Кент
|1:50
|23
|Wolves at Snow Mountain
|Рольф Кент
|1:43
|24
|The Wolves Chase Bodi Through the Village
|Рольф Кент
|2:04
|25
|Bodi Finds the Fire
|Adam Friedman, Рольф Кент
|1:45
|26
|A Father's Hug
|Рольф Кент
|0:56
|27
|Glorious
|Adam Friedman
|4:10