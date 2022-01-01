Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Рок Дог Рок Дог
Rock Dog Рок Дог 2016 / Китай / США
22 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из мультфильма «Рок Дог» (2016)

Rock Dog (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Rock Dog (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Рольф Кент, Adam Friedman, Рольф Кент, Adam Friedman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Title Рольф Кент 1:36
2 An Old Friend Рольф Кент 1:05
3 Bodi's Village Рольф Кент 1:18
4 Changing the Guard Рольф Кент 1:05
5 Bodi's Bad Aim Рольф Кент 0:52
6 Mending the Dramyan Рольф Кент 0:53
7 A Mastif in Wolf's Clothing Рольф Кент 1:07
8 Khampa Scares Bodi and the Whole Village Panics Рольф Кент 1:24
9 The Yak's Ticket Рольф Кент 0:46
10 Bodi's Ticket Out Рольф Кент 1:44
11 Leaving Snow Mountain Рольф Кент 1:13
12 Bus Ride & Near Escape Рольф Кент 1:46
13 First Time in the Big City Рольф Кент 1:04
14 Learning of, and Encountering, the Amazing Skattergood Рольф Кент 2:45
15 At the Fight Club Рольф Кент 1:21
16 Angus Runs from Fans Рольф Кент 0:55
17 Wolves – Scary but Incompetent Рольф Кент 2:03
18 The Library of Awesomeness Рольф Кент 0:50
19 The Injustice of Skattergood Рольф Кент 2:02
20 The Wolves Trap Bodi Рольф Кент 2:14
21 Investigating the Mysterious Disappearance of Bodi Рольф Кент 1:51
22 Escaping the Griz Рольф Кент 1:50
23 Wolves at Snow Mountain Рольф Кент 1:43
24 The Wolves Chase Bodi Through the Village Рольф Кент 2:04
25 Bodi Finds the Fire Adam Friedman, Рольф Кент 1:45
26 A Father's Hug Рольф Кент 0:56
27 Glorious Adam Friedman 4:10
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Рок Дог» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Рок Дог» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
