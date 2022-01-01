Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Пасхальный парад Пасхальный парад
Киноафиша Фильмы Пасхальный парад Музыка из фильма «Пасхальный парад» (1948)
Easter Parade Пасхальный парад 1948 / США
7.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Пасхальный парад» (1948)

Easter Parade (Original 1948 Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Easter Parade (Original 1948 Motion Picture Soundtrack) 31 композиция. Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus, Fred Astaire, The MGM Studio Chorus, Fred Astaire, Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra, Judy Garland, Judy Garland, Peter Lawford, Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Ann Miller, The Mel-Tones, The Lyttle Sisters, Fred Astaire, The Mel-Tones, The Lyttle Sisters, Richard Beavers, The MGM Studio Chorus, Judy Garland, Clinton Sundberg, Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Chorus, The Mel-Tones
Easter Parade - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Easter Parade - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 23 композиции. Chorus, The MGM Studio Orchestra, Whitson, Fred Astaire, The Mel-Tones, Camilla Holiday, Betty Rome, Gene Curtsinger, Loule Jean Norman, Blance Arnaud, Misses Doxie, Golver, Kruger, Matson, Mock, Stark, Fred Astaire, The Mel-Tones, The MGM Studio Orchestra, Judy Garland, Peter Crawford, Judy Garland, Peter Lawford, Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Judy Garland, The Lyttle Sisters, Ann Miller & The Mel-Tones, The Lyttle Sisters, Fred Astaire & The Mel-Tones, Chorus, Richard Beavers, Chorus, Judy Garland
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 1:21
2 Happy Easter Fred Astaire, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 2:31
3 Drum Crazy Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 4:02
4 It Only Happens When I Dance With You Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 2:45
5 Everybody's Doin' It Now Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:10
6 I Want to Go Back to Michigan (Down on the Farm) Judy Garland / Irving Berlin 2:36
7 Happy Easter (Reprise #2) Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 1:38
8 Making Faces Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:24
9 Beautiful Faces Need Beautiful Clothes Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:17
10 This Is the Life (Dog Act) Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:08
11 Along Came Ruth Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:06
12 Call Me Up Some Rainy Afternoon Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:30
13 A Fella with an Umbrella Judy Garland, Peter Lawford / Irving Berlin 2:33
14 I Love a Piano Judy Garland / Irving Berlin 2:00
15 Snookey Ookums Judy Garland, Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 0:58
16 The Ragtime Violin Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 0:48
17 When the Midnight Choo-Choo Leaves For Alabam' Judy Garland, Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 1:55
18 Mixed Greens Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Roger Edens 3:10
19 Ziegfeld Follies Fanfare and Montage / The International Rag Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 0:24
20 Shakin' the Blues Away Ann Miller, The Mel-Tones, The Lyttle Sisters / Irving Berlin 3:18
21 It Only Happens When I Dance With You (Reprise) Judy Garland / Irving Berlin 1:55
22 Globe Theatre Fanfare and Montage Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Roger Edens 0:48
23 Steppin' Out With My Baby Fred Astaire, The Mel-Tones, The Lyttle Sisters / Irving Berlin 6:21
24 A Couple of Swells Judy Garland, Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 4:25
25 Roof Garden (Drum Crazy Reprise) Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:07
26 The Girl On the Magazine Cover Richard Beavers, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 4:10
27 New Amsterdam Roof (It Only Happens When I Dance With You Reprise) Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 2:01
28 Better Luck Next Time Judy Garland, Clinton Sundberg / Irving Berlin 4:11
29 Easter Parade (End Title) Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 2:41
30 Happy Easter (Reprise #1 Outtake) The Mel-Tones / Irving Berlin 0:39
31 Mr. Monotony (Outtake) Judy Garland / Irving Berlin 3:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пасхальный парад» (1948) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пасхальный парад» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
