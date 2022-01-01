1 Main Title Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 1:21

2 Happy Easter Fred Astaire, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 2:31

3 Drum Crazy Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 4:02

4 It Only Happens When I Dance With You Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 2:45

5 Everybody's Doin' It Now Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:10

6 I Want to Go Back to Michigan (Down on the Farm) Judy Garland / Irving Berlin 2:36

7 Happy Easter (Reprise #2) Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 1:38

8 Making Faces Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:24

9 Beautiful Faces Need Beautiful Clothes Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:17

10 This Is the Life (Dog Act) Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:08

11 Along Came Ruth Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:06

12 Call Me Up Some Rainy Afternoon Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:30

13 A Fella with an Umbrella Judy Garland, Peter Lawford / Irving Berlin 2:33

14 I Love a Piano Judy Garland / Irving Berlin 2:00

15 Snookey Ookums Judy Garland, Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 0:58

16 The Ragtime Violin Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 0:48

17 When the Midnight Choo-Choo Leaves For Alabam' Judy Garland, Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 1:55

18 Mixed Greens Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Roger Edens 3:10

19 Ziegfeld Follies Fanfare and Montage / The International Rag Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 0:24

20 Shakin' the Blues Away Ann Miller, The Mel-Tones, The Lyttle Sisters / Irving Berlin 3:18

21 It Only Happens When I Dance With You (Reprise) Judy Garland / Irving Berlin 1:55

22 Globe Theatre Fanfare and Montage Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Roger Edens 0:48

23 Steppin' Out With My Baby Fred Astaire, The Mel-Tones, The Lyttle Sisters / Irving Berlin 6:21

24 A Couple of Swells Judy Garland, Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin 4:25

25 Roof Garden (Drum Crazy Reprise) Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 1:07

26 The Girl On the Magazine Cover Richard Beavers, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 4:10

27 New Amsterdam Roof (It Only Happens When I Dance With You Reprise) Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin 2:01

28 Better Luck Next Time Judy Garland, Clinton Sundberg / Irving Berlin 4:11

29 Easter Parade (End Title) Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin 2:41

30 Happy Easter (Reprise #1 Outtake) The Mel-Tones / Irving Berlin 0:39