|1
|Main Title
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin
|1:21
|2
|Happy Easter
|Fred Astaire, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin
|2:31
|3
|Drum Crazy
|Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin
|4:02
|4
|It Only Happens When I Dance With You
|Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin
|2:45
|5
|Everybody's Doin' It Now
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin
|1:10
|6
|I Want to Go Back to Michigan (Down on the Farm)
|Judy Garland / Irving Berlin
|2:36
|7
|Happy Easter (Reprise #2)
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin
|1:38
|8
|Making Faces
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin
|1:24
|9
|Beautiful Faces Need Beautiful Clothes
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin
|1:17
|10
|This Is the Life (Dog Act)
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin
|1:08
|11
|Along Came Ruth
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin
|1:06
|12
|Call Me Up Some Rainy Afternoon
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin
|1:30
|13
|A Fella with an Umbrella
|Judy Garland, Peter Lawford / Irving Berlin
|2:33
|14
|I Love a Piano
|Judy Garland / Irving Berlin
|2:00
|15
|Snookey Ookums
|Judy Garland, Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin
|0:58
|16
|The Ragtime Violin
|Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin
|0:48
|17
|When the Midnight Choo-Choo Leaves For Alabam'
|Judy Garland, Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin
|1:55
|18
|Mixed Greens
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Roger Edens
|3:10
|19
|Ziegfeld Follies Fanfare and Montage / The International Rag
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin
|0:24
|20
|Shakin' the Blues Away
|Ann Miller, The Mel-Tones, The Lyttle Sisters / Irving Berlin
|3:18
|21
|It Only Happens When I Dance With You (Reprise)
|Judy Garland / Irving Berlin
|1:55
|22
|Globe Theatre Fanfare and Montage
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Roger Edens
|0:48
|23
|Steppin' Out With My Baby
|Fred Astaire, The Mel-Tones, The Lyttle Sisters / Irving Berlin
|6:21
|24
|A Couple of Swells
|Judy Garland, Fred Astaire / Irving Berlin
|4:25
|25
|Roof Garden (Drum Crazy Reprise)
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin
|1:07
|26
|The Girl On the Magazine Cover
|Richard Beavers, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin
|4:10
|27
|New Amsterdam Roof (It Only Happens When I Dance With You Reprise)
|Johnny Green, The MGM Studio Orchestra / Irving Berlin
|2:01
|28
|Better Luck Next Time
|Judy Garland, Clinton Sundberg / Irving Berlin
|4:11
|29
|Easter Parade (End Title)
|Judy Garland, The MGM Studio Chorus / Irving Berlin
|2:41
|30
|Happy Easter (Reprise #1 Outtake)
|The Mel-Tones / Irving Berlin
|0:39
|31
|Mr. Monotony (Outtake)
|Judy Garland / Irving Berlin
|3:13