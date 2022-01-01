Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Аноним Музыка из фильма «Аноним» (2011)
Anonymous Аноним 2011 / Германия / Великобритания
7.5 Оцените
37 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Аноним» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
Anonymous (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Anonymous (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 She Had Your Child Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:10
2 The Succession Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:15
3 Edward’s Breakdown Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:41
4 Hamlet in the Rain Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:25
5 Soul of the Age Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 3:10
6 You Stay in England Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:08
7 God Save the Queen Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:59
8 Play After Play Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:36
9 The Voices Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:23
10 Arrest Them Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:55
11 Edward’s Theme Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:33
12 Words Will Prevail Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:34
13 Bedding the Queen Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:17
14 Bursting In Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:23
15 William Shake-Speare Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:57
16 It’s a Trap Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 2:37
17 Day of the Play Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 5:22
18 Will’s Triumph Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:30
19 The Other One Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser 1:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Аноним» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Аноним» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
