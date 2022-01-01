|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|She Had Your Child
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:10
|2
|The Succession
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:15
|3
|Edward’s Breakdown
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:41
|4
|Hamlet in the Rain
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:25
|5
|Soul of the Age
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|3:10
|6
|You Stay in England
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:08
|7
|God Save the Queen
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:59
|8
|Play After Play
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:36
|9
|The Voices
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:23
|10
|Arrest Them
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:55
|11
|Edward’s Theme
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:33
|12
|Words Will Prevail
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:34
|13
|Bedding the Queen
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:17
|14
|Bursting In
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:23
|15
|William Shake-Speare
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:57
|16
|It’s a Trap
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|2:37
|17
|Day of the Play
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|5:22
|18
|Will’s Triumph
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:30
|19
|The Other One
|Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser
|1:20