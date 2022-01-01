|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hundred Mile High City
|Ocean Colour Scene
|3:55
|2
|Hortif**Kinculturist
|Winston
|0:14
|3
|Police and Thieves
|Junior Murvin
|4:00
|4
|Spooky
|Dusty Springfield / Mike Shapiro
|2:35
|5
|The Boss
|James Brown / J.Brown
|3:11
|6
|Walk This Land
|EZ Rollers / Richards
|3:50
|7
|Blashpheming Barry
|Barry
|0:05
|8
|I Wanna Be Your Dog
|The Stooges
|3:05
|9
|Why Did You Do It
|Stretch / Kirby
|3:29
|10
|Oh Girl
|Evil Superstars / Eugene Record
|2:45
|11
|Zorba the Greek
|M.Théodorakis
|2:56
|12
|The Payback
|James Brown / Starks
|7:27
|13
|It's Been Emotional
|Big Chris
|0:04
|14
|18 With a Bullet
|Pete Wingfield
|4:12