Карты, деньги, два ствола Карты, деньги, два ствола
Киноафиша Фильмы Карты, деньги, два ствола Музыка из фильма «Карты, деньги, два ствола» (1998)
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels Карты, деньги, два ствола 1998 / Великобритания
7.3 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Музыка из фильма «Карты, деньги, два ствола» (1998)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (Music from the Motion Picture)
Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (Music from the Motion Picture) 18 композиций. Ocean Colour Scene, Winston, Junior Murvin, Dusty Springfield, James Brown, EZ Rollers, Barry, The Stooges, Stretch, Evil Superstars, , Big Chris, Pete Wingfield
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hundred Mile High City Ocean Colour Scene 3:55
2 Hortif**Kinculturist Winston 0:14
3 Police and Thieves Junior Murvin 4:00
4 Spooky Dusty Springfield / Mike Shapiro 2:35
5 The Boss James Brown / J.Brown 3:11
6 Walk This Land EZ Rollers / Richards 3:50
7 Blashpheming Barry Barry 0:05
8 I Wanna Be Your Dog The Stooges 3:05
9 Why Did You Do It Stretch / Kirby 3:29
10 Oh Girl Evil Superstars / Eugene Record 2:45
11 Zorba the Greek M.Théodorakis 2:56
12 The Payback James Brown / Starks 7:27
13 It's Been Emotional Big Chris 0:04
14 18 With a Bullet Pete Wingfield 4:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Карты, деньги, два ствола» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Карты, деньги, два ствола» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
