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Michael Hirst
Michael Hirst Michael Hirst
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Hirst

Michael Hirst

Michael Hirst

Date of Birth
21 September 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The Tudors 8.2
The Tudors (2007)
Vikings 8.2
Vikings (2013)
Elizabeth 8.0
Elizabeth (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vikings: Valhalla 7.3
Vikings: Valhalla
Drama, Action, History 2022, USA/Ireland/Canada
Billy the Kid 7.4
Billy the Kid
Adventure, Western 2022, USA
Vikings 8.2
Vikings
Drama, Action, History 2013, Canada
Camelot 6.4
Camelot
Drama, Fantasy 2011, USA/Ireland/Great Britain/Canada
The Tudors 8.2
The Tudors
Drama, History 2007, USA/Ireland/Canada
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7
Elizabeth: The Golden Age Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Watch trailer
Elizabeth 8
Elizabeth Elizabeth
Biography, History, Drama 1998, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Uncovered 5.7
Uncovered Uncovered
Thriller 1994, Great Britain / Spain / France
Wherever You Are 6.7
Wherever You Are Wherever You Are...
Romantic, War, Drama 1988, Poland / Great Britain / West Germany / France / Italy
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