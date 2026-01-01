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Michael Hirst
Michael Hirst
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Hirst
Michael Hirst
Michael Hirst
Date of Birth
21 September 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.2
The Tudors
(2007)
8.2
Vikings
(2013)
8.0
Elizabeth
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
War
Western
Year
All
2022
2013
2011
2007
1998
1994
1988
All
9
Films
4
TV Shows
5
Writer
9
Creator
2
Producer
2
7.3
Vikings: Valhalla
Drama, Action, History
2022, USA/Ireland/Canada
7.4
Billy the Kid
Adventure, Western
2022, USA
8.2
Vikings
Drama, Action, History
2013, Canada
6.4
Camelot
Drama, Fantasy
2011, USA/Ireland/Great Britain/Canada
8.2
The Tudors
Drama, History
2007, USA/Ireland/Canada
7
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama
2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Watch trailer
8
Elizabeth
Elizabeth
Biography, History, Drama
1998, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.7
Uncovered
Uncovered
Thriller
1994, Great Britain / Spain / France
6.7
Wherever You Are
Wherever You Are...
Romantic, War, Drama
1988, Poland / Great Britain / West Germany / France / Italy
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