The Hollow Crown poster
Ratings
8.8 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Hollow Crown

The Hollow Crown (2012 - 2016)

The Hollow Crown 18+
Production year 2012
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel BBC Two
Runtime 19 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Hollow Crown" is a British mini-series based on the works of Shakespeare. Each episode is an adaptation of one of the writer's plays. The cycle of "The Hollow Crown" includes depictions of the reigns of Richard II, Henry IV, and Henry V. The story begins with Richard, who was a vain king, completely unconcerned with the welfare of his subjects. His son Henry always felt guilty for his relative's actions. Additionally, he had to face the consequences of his ancestor's rule - a civil war. Richard's grandson, Henry V, cannot let go of his father and struggles with his own inner fears.
Cast Characters
Tom Hughes
Tom Hughes Duke of Aumerle
David Suchet
David Suchet Duke of York
Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw Richard II
James Purefoy
James Purefoy Thomas Mowbray
Clemence Poesy
Clemence Poesy Queen Isabella
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston Prince Hal a.k.a. Henry V
Cast and Crew
Series rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
The Hollow Crown - Season 1 Season 1
2012, 11 episodes
 
The Hollow Crown - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
