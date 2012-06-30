"The Hollow Crown" is a British mini-series based on the works of Shakespeare. Each episode is an adaptation of one of the writer's plays. The cycle of "The Hollow Crown" includes depictions of the reigns of Richard II, Henry IV, and Henry V. The story begins with Richard, who was a vain king, completely unconcerned with the welfare of his subjects. His son Henry always felt guilty for his relative's actions. Additionally, he had to face the consequences of his ancestor's rule - a civil war. Richard's grandson, Henry V, cannot let go of his father and struggles with his own inner fears.

Expand