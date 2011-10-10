Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Borgia

Borgia (2011 - 2014)

Borgia 18+
Production year 2011
Country France
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel Canal+
Runtime 31 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

The series "Borgia" is a European perspective on the influential family of the Renaissance era. Like the American show of the same name, it portrays the bloody and debauched path of the Italian clan to the heights of power. The setting is the 15th century. Pope Innocent is soon to pass away. Ambitious Cardinal Rodrigo is aiming to take his place, and he is far from being a paragon of piety. Lust and politics are his domain. However, this ambitious churchman still desires to wear the tiara of the high priest. And if he succeeds, it will be a sight to behold for everyone.
Cast
Isolda Dychauk
Stanley Weber
John Doman
Mark Ryder
Christian McKay
Diarmuid Noyes
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Series About Family Dynasties Series About Family Dynasties
Series About Conspiracies Series About Conspiracies

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
7.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Borgia - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 12 episodes
 
Borgia - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 12 episodes
 
Borgia - Season 3 Season 3
2014, 14 episodes
 
