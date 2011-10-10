The series "Borgia" is a European perspective on the influential family of the Renaissance era. Like the American show of the same name, it portrays the bloody and debauched path of the Italian clan to the heights of power. The setting is the 15th century. Pope Innocent is soon to pass away. Ambitious Cardinal Rodrigo is aiming to take his place, and he is far from being a paragon of piety. Lust and politics are his domain. However, this ambitious churchman still desires to wear the tiara of the high priest. And if he succeeds, it will be a sight to behold for everyone.

