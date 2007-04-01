Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
The Tudors All seasons
The Tudors
16+
Production year
2007
Country
USA/Ireland/Canada
Episode duration
53 minutes
TV channel
Showtime
Series rating
8.5
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
All seasons of "The Tudors"
Season 1
10 episodes
1 April 2007 - 10 June 2007
Season 2
10 episodes
30 March 2008 - 1 June 2008
Season 3
8 episodes
5 April 2009 - 24 May 2009
Season 4
10 episodes
11 April 2010 - 20 June 2010
