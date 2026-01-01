Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
7 photos
Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer
Natalie Dormer
Date of Birth
11 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Reading, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
9.0
Game of Thrones
(2011)
8.2
The Tudors
(2007)
8.0
Rush
(2012)
Filmography
The Lady
Drama, Crime, History,
2026, Great Britain
6.2
White Lies
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2024, South Africa
6.3
The Wasp
The Wasp
Thriller
2024, Great Britain / USA
6.2
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Drama, Horror, Mystery,
2020, USA
3.8
Pets United
Pets United
Animation
2020, Germany / China
Watch trailer
6
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Drama, Detective, Thriller,
2018, Australia
4.6
Patient Zero
Patient Zero
Horror
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
The Professor and the Madman
The Professor and the Madman
Drama, Detective, Biography
2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Natalie Dormer’s private life
'I Feel Real Anxiety': This Forgotten Horror with Natalie Dormer Aged like Fine Wine
Photos
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree