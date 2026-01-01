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Natalie Dormer 7 photos
Natalie Dormer Natalie Dormer
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Dormer

Natalie Dormer

Natalie Dormer

Date of Birth
11 February 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Place of Birth
Reading, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Game of Thrones 9.0
Game of Thrones (2011)
The Tudors 8.2
The Tudors (2007)
Rush 8.0
Rush (2012)

Filmography

The Lady
The Lady
Drama, Crime, History, 2026, Great Britain
White Lies 6.2
White Lies
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Africa
The Wasp 6.3
The Wasp The Wasp
Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 6.2
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Drama, Horror, Mystery, 2020, USA
Pets United 3.8
Pets United Pets United
Animation 2020, Germany / China
Watch trailer
Picnic at Hanging Rock 6
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Drama, Detective, Thriller, 2018, Australia
Patient Zero 4.6
Patient Zero Patient Zero
Horror 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Professor and the Madman 7.7
The Professor and the Madman The Professor and the Madman
Drama, Detective, Biography 2018, Ireland
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Natalie Dormer’s private life
Natalie Dormer in 'The Forest'
'I Feel Real Anxiety': This Forgotten Horror with Natalie Dormer Aged like Fine Wine

Photos

Натали Дормер и её парень Энтони Бирн Натали Дормер с Мадонной Натали Дормер Натали Дормер в юности Натали Дормер Натали Дормер
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