Film lists
TV Shows
Series About Family Dynasties
Series About Family Dynasties
14
MobLand
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
9.0
Rivels
Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
0.0
Bir Gece Masali
Drama, Romantic
2024, Turkey
9.0
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Drama, Crime
2024, USA
0.0
Poromafia
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2023, Finland
0.0
House of the Dragon
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2022, USA
6.0
Succession
Drama, Family
2018, USA
7.0
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
8.0
Peaky Blinders
Drama, Crime, History
2013, Great Britain
8.0
Game of Thrones
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2011, USA
8.0
Borgia
Drama, Adventure, History
2011, France
0.0
Downton Abbey
Drama, Family, Romantic
2010, Great Britain
9.0
The Tudors
Drama, History
2007, USA/Ireland/Canada
8.0
The Sopranos
Drama, Crime
1999, USA
8.0
