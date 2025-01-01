Menu
Series About Family Dynasties

MobLand
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
9.0
Rivels
Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
0.0
Bir Gece Masali
Drama, Romantic 2024, Turkey
9.0
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
0.0
Poromafia
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2023, Finland
0.0
House of the Dragon
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2022, USA
6.0
Succession
Drama, Family 2018, USA
7.0
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
8.0
Peaky Blinders
Drama, Crime, History 2013, Great Britain
8.0
Game of Thrones
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2011, USA
8.0
Borgia
Drama, Adventure, History 2011, France
0.0
Downton Abbey
Drama, Family, Romantic 2010, Great Britain
9.0
The Tudors
Drama, History 2007, USA/Ireland/Canada
8.0
The Sopranos
Drama, Crime 1999, USA
8.0
