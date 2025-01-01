[as Katherine is called upon to testify, she falls to her knees at Henry's feet] My Lord. Sir. I beseech you, for all the love that has been between us, let me have justice and right. Give me some pity and compassion, for I am a poor woman, and a stranger, born out of your dominion. I have no friend here, and little counsel. I flee to you as head of justice in this realm. I call to God and all the world to witness that I have been to you a true, humble, and obedient wife, ever comfortable to your will and pleasure. I have loved all those who you have loved, for your sake, whether or not I had cause, whether they be my friends or enemies. By me you have had many children, although it has pleased God to call them from this world. But when you had me at first, I take God as my judge! I was a true maid, without touch of man! And whether or not it be true, I put it to your conscience.