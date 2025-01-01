Queen Katherine[to Anne Boleyn] I know what you are trying to do, but do not think to take the King away from me. Let him play with you. Let him give you gifts. But he cannot give you his true heart... for *I* have that in my keeping.
Cardinal Thomas WolseyThe King commands that you surrender this whole matter into his hands. Otherwise, the court will condemn you.
Queen KatherineI am surprised to receive such a request from such a wise and noble man as you. I am but a poor woman, lacking in both wit and understanding. How am I supposed to respond to such a request made to me out of the blue?
Queen KatherineAll I know, Eminence, is that you, for your own purposes, have kindled this fire. All this time, all these years, I have wondered at your high pride and your vain glory. I have abhorred your voluptuous life and had no regard at all for your presumptuous power and your tyranny! I also know your malice against my nephew, the Emperor. You hate him like a scorpion. And why? Because he would not satisfy your ambition and make you Pope by force.
Queen KatherineMy only satisfaction is that in frustrating you, I hasten your fall from the King's good graces... an outcome I desire above all others.
Thomas Wyatt[about Anne Boleyn] If she gets her way, she will set our whole country in a roar...
Queen Katherine[as Katherine is called upon to testify, she falls to her knees at Henry's feet] My Lord. Sir. I beseech you, for all the love that has been between us, let me have justice and right. Give me some pity and compassion, for I am a poor woman, and a stranger, born out of your dominion. I have no friend here, and little counsel. I flee to you as head of justice in this realm. I call to God and all the world to witness that I have been to you a true, humble, and obedient wife, ever comfortable to your will and pleasure. I have loved all those who you have loved, for your sake, whether or not I had cause, whether they be my friends or enemies. By me you have had many children, although it has pleased God to call them from this world. But when you had me at first, I take God as my judge! I was a true maid, without touch of man! And whether or not it be true, I put it to your conscience.
King Henry VIIII have no heir. The Tudor Dynasty, all my father's work, finished, and it's MY fault!
Thomas Wyatt[talking to Thomas Tallis of Anne Boleyn] For what it's worth I did fuck her.
Queen KatherineTell me, do you prefer your place in this life rather than in heaven?
Anne Boleyn[about Henry] They say all his liaisons are soon over. He blows hot, he blows cold...
Thomas BoleynPerhaps you could imagine a way to keep his interests more... prolonged?
King Henry VIIIJust because your nephew's the King of Spain. Does he think I have nothing better to do?
Queen KatherineYou know he advises you to sign a treaty with the Emperor, recognizing France as our mutual enemy. He also advises you not to heed everything Wolsey tells you, because Wolsey is so biased with the French.