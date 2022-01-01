Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Декстер»

Музыка из сериала «Декстер» Вся информация о сериале
Dexter (Soundtrack from the TV Series)
Dexter (Soundtrack from the TV Series) 30 композиций. Рольф Кент, Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall, Benny Moré, Kinky, Raw Artistic Soul, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall, Ray Armando, Mambo All Stars, Andy Williams, Daniel Licht, Daniel Licht, Jon Licht, Jon Licht and Daniel Licht
Слушать
Dexter, Season 4 (Music from the Original Series)
Dexter, Season 4 (Music from the Original Series) 27 композиций. Рольф Кент, Frankie Avalon, Brandi Shearer, David Bowie, Culture Club, The Latin Brothers, Bobi Cespedes, Luis Alberto, Bobby Mattos, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Daniel Licht
Слушать
Dexter 8 (Music from the Showtime Original Series)
Dexter 8 (Music from the Showtime Original Series) 25 композиций. Рольф Кент, Cass Elliot, David Poe, Daniel Licht, Jon Licht
Слушать
Dexter - Season 7 (Music from the Original Series)
Dexter - Season 7 (Music from the Original Series) 24 композиции. Рольф Кент, Stan Getz, João Gilberto, The Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Patato, The Latin Soul Syndicate, K'luba, Sonya Belousova, Daniel Licht
Слушать
Dexter Season 6 (Music from the Showtime Original Series)
Dexter Season 6 (Music from the Showtime Original Series) 23 композиции. Рольф Кент, Milenio Flow, Eric Burdon, War, Iggy & The Stooges, The Ice Truckers, Daniel Licht
Слушать
Dexter, Seasons 2 & 3 (Original Score from the Original Series)
Dexter, Seasons 2 & 3 (Original Score from the Original Series) 22 композиции. Daniel Licht
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Dexter Main Title Рольф Кент 1:42
2 Tonight's the Night Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall / Daniel Licht 1:11
3 Conoci la Paz Benny Moré 3:05
4 Uruapan Breaks Kinky 2:23
5 Flores para Ti (feat. Rafael Cortez) Raw Artistic Soul 5:19
6 Blood Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall / Daniel Licht 1:02
7 Con Mi Guaguanco Ray Armando 7:14
8 Perfidia Mambo All Stars / Alberto Dominguez 2:39
9 Sometimes I Wonder Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall / Daniel Licht 0:33
10 Born Free Andy Williams / John Barry 2:27
11 Dexter Main Title (Remix) Kinky / Рольф Кент 1:41
12 Escalation Daniel Licht 2:11
13 Shipyard Daniel Licht 2:06
14 Deborah Loves Rudy / The House Daniel Licht 3:12
15 I Can't Kill Daniel Licht 2:24
16 Voodoo Jailtime Daniel Licht 3:01
17 New Legs Daniel Licht 2:02
18 Photo Albums Daniel Licht 3:25
19 Courting the Night Daniel Licht 1:24
20 Hide Your Tears Daniel Licht 1:38
21 Wink Daniel Licht 2:10
22 Astor's Birthday Party Daniel Licht 2:02
23 Epilogue / Bloodroom Daniel Licht 3:46
24 Blood Theme Daniel Licht 2:26
25 Die This Way Daniel Licht, Jon Licht, Jon Licht and Daniel Licht / Jon Licht 3:57
26 Fight or Flight (Season 1 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 1:19
27 Nowhere to Hide (Season 1 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 1:45
28 The Icetruck Killer (Season 1 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 1:44
29 The Fortune (Season 2 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 2:58
30 Second Season Suite (Season 2 Bonus Track) Daniel Licht 2:01
Доступен список песен из сериала «Декстер» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Декстер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
