|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dexter Main Title
|Рольф Кент
|1:42
|2
|Tonight's the Night
|Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall / Daniel Licht
|1:11
|3
|Conoci la Paz
|Benny Moré
|3:05
|4
|Uruapan Breaks
|Kinky
|2:23
|5
|Flores para Ti (feat. Rafael Cortez)
|Raw Artistic Soul
|5:19
|6
|Blood
|Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall / Daniel Licht
|1:02
|7
|Con Mi Guaguanco
|Ray Armando
|7:14
|8
|Perfidia
|Mambo All Stars / Alberto Dominguez
|2:39
|9
|Sometimes I Wonder
|Daniel Licht, Michael C. Hall, Daniel Licht and Michael C. Hall / Daniel Licht
|0:33
|10
|Born Free
|Andy Williams / John Barry
|2:27
|11
|Dexter Main Title (Remix)
|Kinky / Рольф Кент
|1:41
|12
|Escalation
|Daniel Licht
|2:11
|13
|Shipyard
|Daniel Licht
|2:06
|14
|Deborah Loves Rudy / The House
|Daniel Licht
|3:12
|15
|I Can't Kill
|Daniel Licht
|2:24
|16
|Voodoo Jailtime
|Daniel Licht
|3:01
|17
|New Legs
|Daniel Licht
|2:02
|18
|Photo Albums
|Daniel Licht
|3:25
|19
|Courting the Night
|Daniel Licht
|1:24
|20
|Hide Your Tears
|Daniel Licht
|1:38
|21
|Wink
|Daniel Licht
|2:10
|22
|Astor's Birthday Party
|Daniel Licht
|2:02
|23
|Epilogue / Bloodroom
|Daniel Licht
|3:46
|24
|Blood Theme
|Daniel Licht
|2:26
|25
|Die This Way
|Daniel Licht, Jon Licht, Jon Licht and Daniel Licht / Jon Licht
|3:57
|26
|Fight or Flight (Season 1 Bonus Track)
|Daniel Licht
|1:19
|27
|Nowhere to Hide (Season 1 Bonus Track)
|Daniel Licht
|1:45
|28
|The Icetruck Killer (Season 1 Bonus Track)
|Daniel Licht
|1:44
|29
|The Fortune (Season 2 Bonus Track)
|Daniel Licht
|2:58
|30
|Second Season Suite (Season 2 Bonus Track)
|Daniel Licht
|2:01