Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Season 3
Baywatch
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
14 September 1992
Production year
1992
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.9
Rate
20
votes
5.5
IMDb
"Baywatch" season 3 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
River of No Return (1)
Season 3
Episode 1
14 September 1992
River of No Return (2)
Season 3
Episode 2
28 September 1992
Tequila Bay
Season 3
Episode 3
5 October 1992
Rookie of the Year
Season 3
Episode 4
12 October 1992
Pier Pressure
Season 3
Episode 5
19 October 1992
Showdown at Malibu Beach High
Season 3
Episode 6
26 October 1992
Point Doom
Season 3
Episode 7
2 November 1992
Princess of Tides
Season 3
Episode 8
9 November 1992
Masquerade
Season 3
Episode 9
16 November 1992
Lifeguards Can't Jump
Season 3
Episode 10
23 November 1992
Dead of Summer
Season 3
Episode 11
4 January 1993
A Matter of Life and Death
Season 3
Episode 12
11 January 1993
Island of Romance
Season 3
Episode 13
18 January 1993
Strangers Among Us
Season 3
Episode 14
25 January 1993
Vacation (1)
Season 3
Episode 15
1 February 1993
Vacation (2)
Season 3
Episode 16
8 February 1993
The Tower
Season 3
Episode 17
15 February 1993
Stakeout at Surfrider Beach
Season 3
Episode 18
19 April 1993
Shattered (1)
Season 3
Episode 19
26 April 1993
Shattered (2)
Season 3
Episode 20
3 May 1993
Kicks
Season 3
Episode 21
10 May 1993
Fatal Exchange
Season 3
Episode 22
10 May 1993
