Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 10

Baywatch 18+
Season premiere 20 September 1999
Production year 1999
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 15 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

5.9
Rate 20 votes
5.5 IMDb

"Baywatch" season 10 list of episodes.

Aloha, Baywatch
Season 10 Episode 1
20 September 1999
Mahalo, Hawaii
Season 10 Episode 2
27 September 1999
Weak Link
Season 10 Episode 3
4 October 1999
Shark Island
Season 10 Episode 4
11 October 1999
Strike Team
Season 10 Episode 5
18 October 1999
Sunday in Kauai
Season 10 Episode 6
25 October 1999
Risk to Death
Season 10 Episode 7
1 November 1999
Father of the Groom
Season 10 Episode 8
8 November 1999
The Hunt
Season 10 Episode 9
15 November 1999
Gold from the Deep
Season 10 Episode 10
22 November 1999
Bent
Season 10 Episode 11
6 December 1999
Path of Least Resistance
Season 10 Episode 12
13 December 1999
Liquid Visions
Season 10 Episode 13
17 January 2000
Lines in the Sand
Season 10 Episode 14
31 January 2000
The Hero
Season 10 Episode 15
7 February 2000
Thunder Tide
Season 10 Episode 16
14 February 2000
Breath of Life
Season 10 Episode 17
21 February 2000
Big Island Heat
Season 10 Episode 18
13 March 2000
Maui Xterra
Season 10 Episode 19
24 April 2000
Baywatch O'Hana
Season 10 Episode 20
1 May 2000
Last Rescue
Season 10 Episode 21
8 May 2000
Killing Machine
Season 10 Episode 22
15 May 2000
