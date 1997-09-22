Menu
Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 8

Baywatch season 8 poster
Baywatch 18+
Original title Season 8
Title Сезон 8
Season premiere 22 September 1997
Production year 1997
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 15 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

5.9
Rate 20 votes
5.5 IMDb

"Baywatch" season 8 list of episodes.

Rookie Summer
Season 8 Episode 1
22 September 1997
Next Generation
Season 8 Episode 2
29 September 1997
The Choice
Season 8 Episode 3
6 October 1997
Memorial Day
Season 8 Episode 4
13 October 1997
Charlie
Season 8 Episode 5
20 October 1997
Lifeguard Confidential
Season 8 Episode 6
27 October 1997
Out of the Blue
Season 8 Episode 7
3 November 1997
Eel Niño
Season 8 Episode 8
10 November 1997
Homecoming
Season 8 Episode 9
17 November 1997
Missing
Season 8 Episode 10
24 November 1997
Hijacked
Season 8 Episode 11
1 December 1997
No Way Out
Season 8 Episode 12
26 January 1998
Countdown
Season 8 Episode 13
2 February 1998
Surf City
Season 8 Episode 14
9 February 1998
To the Max
Season 8 Episode 15
16 February 1998
Night of the Dolphin
Season 8 Episode 16
23 February 1998
Full Throttle
Season 8 Episode 17
2 March 1998
Quarantine
Season 8 Episode 18
20 April 1998
Diabolique
Season 8 Episode 19
27 April 1998
Bon Voyage
Season 8 Episode 20
4 May 1998
White Thunder at Glacier Bay (1)
Season 8 Episode 21
11 May 1998
White Thunder at Glacier Bay (2)
Season 8 Episode 22
18 May 1998
