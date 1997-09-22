Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 8
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Baywatch
Seasons
Season 8
Baywatch
18+
Original title
Season 8
Title
Сезон 8
Season premiere
22 September 1997
Production year
1997
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.9
Rate
20
votes
5.5
IMDb
"Baywatch" season 8 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Rookie Summer
Season 8
Episode 1
22 September 1997
Next Generation
Season 8
Episode 2
29 September 1997
The Choice
Season 8
Episode 3
6 October 1997
Memorial Day
Season 8
Episode 4
13 October 1997
Charlie
Season 8
Episode 5
20 October 1997
Lifeguard Confidential
Season 8
Episode 6
27 October 1997
Out of the Blue
Season 8
Episode 7
3 November 1997
Eel Niño
Season 8
Episode 8
10 November 1997
Homecoming
Season 8
Episode 9
17 November 1997
Missing
Season 8
Episode 10
24 November 1997
Hijacked
Season 8
Episode 11
1 December 1997
No Way Out
Season 8
Episode 12
26 January 1998
Countdown
Season 8
Episode 13
2 February 1998
Surf City
Season 8
Episode 14
9 February 1998
To the Max
Season 8
Episode 15
16 February 1998
Night of the Dolphin
Season 8
Episode 16
23 February 1998
Full Throttle
Season 8
Episode 17
2 March 1998
Quarantine
Season 8
Episode 18
20 April 1998
Diabolique
Season 8
Episode 19
27 April 1998
Bon Voyage
Season 8
Episode 20
4 May 1998
White Thunder at Glacier Bay (1)
Season 8
Episode 21
11 May 1998
White Thunder at Glacier Bay (2)
Season 8
Episode 22
18 May 1998
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree