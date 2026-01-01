Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Baywatch
Seasons
Season 2
Baywatch
18+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
23 September 1991
Production year
1991
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.9
Rate
20
votes
5.5
IMDb
"Baywatch" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Nightmare Bay (1)
Season 2
Episode 1
23 September 1991
Nightmare Bay (2)
Season 2
Episode 2
30 September 1991
The One That Got Away
Season 2
Episode 3
7 October 1991
Money, Honey
Season 2
Episode 4
14 October 1991
The Fabulous Buchannon Boys
Season 2
Episode 5
21 October 1991
Point of Attack
Season 2
Episode 6
28 October 1991
Sandcastles
Season 2
Episode 7
4 November 1991
Thin or Die
Season 2
Episode 8
11 November 1991
The Trophy (1)
Season 2
Episode 9
18 November 1991
The Trophy (2)
Season 2
Episode 10
30 November 1991
If Looks Could Kill
Season 2
Episode 11
27 January 1992
Reunion
Season 2
Episode 12
3 February 1992
War of Nerves
Season 2
Episode 13
10 February 1992
Big Monday
Season 2
Episode 14
17 February 1992
Sea of Flames
Season 2
Episode 15
24 February 1992
Now, Sit Right Back and You'll Hear a Tale
Season 2
Episode 16
2 March 1992
The Chamber
Season 2
Episode 17
20 April 1992
Shark's Cove
Season 2
Episode 18
27 April 1992
The Lost Treasure of Tower 12
Season 2
Episode 19
4 May 1992
The Big Spill
Season 2
Episode 20
11 May 1992
Game of Chance
Season 2
Episode 21
18 May 1992
The Summer of '85
Season 2
Episode 22
18 May 1992
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree