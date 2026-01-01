Menu
Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 4

Baywatch 18+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 20 September 1993
Production year 1993
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 15 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

5.9
Rate 20 votes
5.5 IMDb

"Baywatch" season 4 list of episodes.

Race Against Time (1)
Season 4 Episode 1
20 September 1993
Race Against Time (2)
Season 4 Episode 2
27 September 1993
Lover's Cove
Season 4 Episode 3
4 October 1993
Blindside
Season 4 Episode 4
11 October 1993
Sky Rider
Season 4 Episode 5
18 October 1993
Tentacles (1)
Season 4 Episode 6
25 October 1993
Tentacles (2)
Season 4 Episode 7
1 November 1993
Submersion
Season 4 Episode 8
8 November 1993
Ironman Buchannon
Season 4 Episode 9
15 November 1993
Tower of Power
Season 4 Episode 10
22 November 1993
The Child Inside
Season 4 Episode 11
17 January 1994
Second Time Around
Season 4 Episode 12
24 January 1994
The Red Knights
Season 4 Episode 13
31 January 1994
Coronado Del Sol (1)
Season 4 Episode 14
7 February 1994
Coronado Del Sol (2)
Season 4 Episode 15
14 February 1994
Mirror, Mirror
Season 4 Episode 16
21 February 1994
The Falcon Manifesto
Season 4 Episode 17
28 February 1994
Rescue Bay
Season 4 Episode 18
25 April 1994
Western Exposure
Season 4 Episode 19
2 May 1994
The Life You Save
Season 4 Episode 20
9 May 1994
Trading Places
Season 4 Episode 21
16 May 1994
Guys & Dolls
Season 4 Episode 22
16 May 1994
