Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 4
Season 4
18+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
20 September 1993
Production year
1993
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.9
Rate
20
votes
5.5
IMDb
"Baywatch" season 4 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Race Against Time (1)
Season 4
Episode 1
20 September 1993
Race Against Time (2)
Season 4
Episode 2
27 September 1993
Lover's Cove
Season 4
Episode 3
4 October 1993
Blindside
Season 4
Episode 4
11 October 1993
Sky Rider
Season 4
Episode 5
18 October 1993
Tentacles (1)
Season 4
Episode 6
25 October 1993
Tentacles (2)
Season 4
Episode 7
1 November 1993
Submersion
Season 4
Episode 8
8 November 1993
Ironman Buchannon
Season 4
Episode 9
15 November 1993
Tower of Power
Season 4
Episode 10
22 November 1993
The Child Inside
Season 4
Episode 11
17 January 1994
Second Time Around
Season 4
Episode 12
24 January 1994
The Red Knights
Season 4
Episode 13
31 January 1994
Coronado Del Sol (1)
Season 4
Episode 14
7 February 1994
Coronado Del Sol (2)
Season 4
Episode 15
14 February 1994
Mirror, Mirror
Season 4
Episode 16
21 February 1994
The Falcon Manifesto
Season 4
Episode 17
28 February 1994
Rescue Bay
Season 4
Episode 18
25 April 1994
Western Exposure
Season 4
Episode 19
2 May 1994
The Life You Save
Season 4
Episode 20
9 May 1994
Trading Places
Season 4
Episode 21
16 May 1994
Guys & Dolls
Season 4
Episode 22
16 May 1994
