Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 7
18+
Original title
Season 7
Title
Сезон 7
Season premiere
23 September 1996
Production year
1996
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.9
Rate
20
votes
5.5
IMDb
"Baywatch" season 7 list of episodes.
Shark Fever
Season 7
Episode 1
23 September 1996
The Contest
Season 7
Episode 2
30 September 1996
Liquid Assets
Season 7
Episode 3
7 October 1996
Windswept
Season 7
Episode 4
14 October 1996
Scorcher
Season 7
Episode 5
21 October 1996
Beachblast
Season 7
Episode 6
28 October 1996
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Season 7
Episode 7
4 November 1996
Let the Games Begin
Season 7
Episode 8
11 November 1996
Buried
Season 7
Episode 9
18 November 1996
Search & Rescue
Season 7
Episode 10
13 January 1997
Heal the Bay
Season 7
Episode 11
27 January 1997
Bachelor of the Month
Season 7
Episode 12
3 February 1997
Chance of a Lifetime
Season 7
Episode 13
10 February 1997
Talk Show
Season 7
Episode 14
17 February 1997
Life Guardian
Season 7
Episode 15
24 February 1997
Matters of the Heart
Season 7
Episode 16
3 March 1997
Rendezvous
Season 7
Episode 17
7 April 1997
Hot Water
Season 7
Episode 18
14 April 1997
Trial by Fire
Season 7
Episode 19
21 April 1997
Baywatch at Sea World
Season 7
Episode 20
28 April 1997
Golden Girls
Season 7
Episode 21
5 May 1997
Nevermore
Season 7
Episode 22
12 May 1997
