Baywatch 1989 - 2001, season 11
Baywatch
18+
Original title
Season 11
Title
Сезон 11
Season premiere
2 October 2000
Production year
2000
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.9
Rate
20
votes
5.5
IMDb
"Baywatch" season 11 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Soul Survivor
Season 11
Episode 1
2 October 2000
A Knife in the Heart
Season 11
Episode 2
9 October 2000
Bad Boyz
Season 11
Episode 3
16 October 2000
Dangerous Games
Season 11
Episode 4
23 October 2000
Stone Cold
Season 11
Episode 5
30 October 2000
Broken Promises
Season 11
Episode 6
6 November 2000
Dream Girl
Season 11
Episode 7
13 November 2000
The Cage
Season 11
Episode 8
20 November 2000
Ben
Season 11
Episode 9
27 November 2000
Ties That Bind
Season 11
Episode 10
4 December 2000
Black Widow
Season 11
Episode 11
11 December 2000
The Ex-Files
Season 11
Episode 12
29 January 2001
The Stalker
Season 11
Episode 13
5 February 2001
Father Faust
Season 11
Episode 14
12 February 2001
A Good Man in a Storm
Season 11
Episode 15
19 February 2001
My Father the Hero
Season 11
Episode 16
26 February 2001
Boiling Point
Season 11
Episode 17
9 April 2001
The Return of Jessie
Season 11
Episode 18
16 April 2001
Trapped
Season 11
Episode 19
23 April 2001
Dead Reckoning
Season 11
Episode 20
30 April 2001
Makapu'u Lighthouse
Season 11
Episode 21
7 May 2001
Rescue Me
Season 11
Episode 22
14 May 2001
