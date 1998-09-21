Menu
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Baywatch
18+
Original title
Season 9
Title
Сезон 9
Season premiere
21 September 1998
Production year
1998
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.9
Rate
20
votes
5.5
IMDb
"Baywatch" season 9 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Crash (1)
Season 9
Episode 1
21 September 1998
Crash (2)
Season 9
Episode 2
28 September 1998
Sharks, Lies & Videotape
Season 9
Episode 3
5 October 1998
Dolphin Quest
Season 9
Episode 4
12 October 1998
The Natural
Season 9
Episode 5
19 October 1998
Drop Zone
Season 9
Episode 6
26 October 1998
Hot Summer Night
Season 9
Episode 7
2 November 1998
Swept Away
Season 9
Episode 8
9 November 1998
The Swimmer
Season 9
Episode 9
16 November 1998
Friends Forever
Season 9
Episode 10
23 November 1998
The Edge
Season 9
Episode 11
14 December 1998
The Big Blue
Season 9
Episode 12
11 January 1999
Come Fly with Me
Season 9
Episode 13
18 January 1999
Boys Will Be Boys
Season 9
Episode 14
1 February 1999
Baywatch Grand Prix
Season 9
Episode 15
8 February 1999
Baywatch Down Under (1)
Season 9
Episode 16
15 February 1999
Baywatch Down Under (2)
Season 9
Episode 17
22 February 1999
Water Dance
Season 9
Episode 18
22 March 1999
Double Jeopardy
Season 9
Episode 19
26 April 1999
Wave Rage
Season 9
Episode 20
3 May 1999
Galaxy Girls
Season 9
Episode 21
10 May 1999
Castles in the Sand
Season 9
Episode 22
17 May 1999
