Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 5
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Baywatch
Seasons
Season 5
Baywatch
18+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
26 September 1994
Production year
1994
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.9
Rate
20
votes
5.5
IMDb
"Baywatch" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Livin' on the Fault Line (1)
Season 5
Episode 1
26 September 1994
Livin' on the Fault Line (2)
Season 5
Episode 2
3 October 1994
Aftershock
Season 5
Episode 3
15 October 1994
Baja Run
Season 5
Episode 4
22 October 1994
Air Buchannon
Season 5
Episode 5
29 October 1994
Short Sighted
Season 5
Episode 6
5 November 1994
Someone to Baywatch Over You
Season 5
Episode 7
12 November 1994
K-GAS the Groove Yard of Solid Gold
Season 5
Episode 8
19 November 1994
Red Wind
Season 5
Episode 9
26 November 1994
I Spike
Season 5
Episode 10
28 November 1994
Silent Night, Baywatch Night (1)
Season 5
Episode 11
5 December 1994
Silent Night, Baywatch Night (2)
Season 5
Episode 12
12 December 1994
Rubber Ducky
Season 5
Episode 13
30 January 1995
Homecoming
Season 5
Episode 14
6 February 1995
Seize the Day
Season 5
Episode 15
13 February 1995
A Little Help
Season 5
Episode 16
20 February 1995
Father's Day
Season 5
Episode 17
27 February 1995
Fire with Fire
Season 5
Episode 18
24 April 1995
Deep Trouble
Season 5
Episode 19
1 May 1995
Promised Land
Season 5
Episode 20
8 May 1995
The Runaways
Season 5
Episode 21
15 May 1995
Wet N' Wild
Season 5
Episode 22
22 May 1995
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree