Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 6

Baywatch season 6 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Baywatch Seasons Season 6
Baywatch 18+
Original title Season 6
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 25 September 1995
Production year 1995
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 15 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

5.9
Rate 20 votes
5.5 IMDb

"Baywatch" season 6 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Trapped Beneath the Sea (1)
Season 6 Episode 1
25 September 1995
Trapped Beneath the Sea (2)
Season 6 Episode 2
2 October 1995
Hot Stuff
Season 6 Episode 3
9 October 1995
Surf's Up
Season 6 Episode 4
16 October 1995
To Everything There is a Season
Season 6 Episode 5
23 October 1995
Leap of Faith
Season 6 Episode 6
30 October 1995
Face of Fear
Season 6 Episode 7
6 November 1995
Hit and Run
Season 6 Episode 8
13 November 1995
Home is Where the Heat is
Season 6 Episode 9
20 November 1995
Sweet Dreams
Season 6 Episode 10
27 November 1995
The Incident
Season 6 Episode 11
15 January 1996
Beauty and the Beast
Season 6 Episode 12
29 January 1996
Desperate Encounter
Season 6 Episode 13
5 February 1996
Baywatch Angels
Season 6 Episode 14
12 February 1996
Bash at the Beach
Season 6 Episode 15
19 February 1996
Free Fall
Season 6 Episode 16
26 February 1996
Sail Away
Season 6 Episode 17
18 March 1996
Lost and Found
Season 6 Episode 18
25 March 1996
Forbidden Paradise (1)
Season 6 Episode 19
6 May 1996
Forbidden Paradise (2)
Season 6 Episode 20
29 April 1996
Last Wave
Season 6 Episode 21
6 May 1996
Go for the Gold
Season 6 Episode 22
13 May 1996
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more