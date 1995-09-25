Menu
Baywatch 1989 - 2001 season 6
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Baywatch
18+
Original title
Season 6
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
25 September 1995
Production year
1995
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
5.9
Rate
20
votes
5.5
IMDb
"Baywatch" season 6 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Trapped Beneath the Sea (1)
Season 6
Episode 1
25 September 1995
Trapped Beneath the Sea (2)
Season 6
Episode 2
2 October 1995
Hot Stuff
Season 6
Episode 3
9 October 1995
Surf's Up
Season 6
Episode 4
16 October 1995
To Everything There is a Season
Season 6
Episode 5
23 October 1995
Leap of Faith
Season 6
Episode 6
30 October 1995
Face of Fear
Season 6
Episode 7
6 November 1995
Hit and Run
Season 6
Episode 8
13 November 1995
Home is Where the Heat is
Season 6
Episode 9
20 November 1995
Sweet Dreams
Season 6
Episode 10
27 November 1995
The Incident
Season 6
Episode 11
15 January 1996
Beauty and the Beast
Season 6
Episode 12
29 January 1996
Desperate Encounter
Season 6
Episode 13
5 February 1996
Baywatch Angels
Season 6
Episode 14
12 February 1996
Bash at the Beach
Season 6
Episode 15
19 February 1996
Free Fall
Season 6
Episode 16
26 February 1996
Sail Away
Season 6
Episode 17
18 March 1996
Lost and Found
Season 6
Episode 18
25 March 1996
Forbidden Paradise (1)
Season 6
Episode 19
6 May 1996
Forbidden Paradise (2)
Season 6
Episode 20
29 April 1996
Last Wave
Season 6
Episode 21
6 May 1996
Go for the Gold
Season 6
Episode 22
13 May 1996
