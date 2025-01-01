Menu
Parody Action Films

This film genre is not considered a full parody, as it does not contain direct references to any particular movie. Action comedies parody the collective images of tough guys capable of handling any secret mission. The main characters of these films also try to look determined, but they don’t always succeed.

The Five Funniest Parody Action Films

The combination of original humour, excellent special effects, and incredible adventures is what attracts viewers to comedy action films. Most often, they poke fun at serious movies, but do so in a friendly way. The heroes of such films are both professional agents and ordinary people. However, unlike classic action movies, the characters' adventures are always sprinkled with a touch of wholesome humour.

Welcome to Zombieland

This comedy film parodies classic zombie movies. The main characters also try to survive in a world of zombies, but they haven’t lost their optimism. Huge hordes of the undead don’t scare them into fleeing their safe spots. They try to fight back against the zombies, even if they are vastly outnumbered. Columbus and Tallahassee met by chance but decided to survive together. Soon, fate brings them together with two sisters who also miraculously survived in this bloody world. Together, the friends decide to head to an amusement park, which, according to rumours, zombies have yet to reach.

Копы в юбках

In this film, two completely different heroines have to team up. FBI agent Sarah is known among her colleagues as the most arrogant operative. And the fiery detective Shannon is used to speaking roughly and doing whatever she thinks is necessary. The women have to work together to solve a case involving the capture of a notorious drug lord. No one knows what he looks like, but the agents still take on the search. The only problem is that they’re used to using different methods. Sarah prefers an intelligent and meticulous approach, while Shannon always goes straight through.

It won’t be easy for them to join forces and complete the high-profile investigation.

21 Jump Street

The film is based on the TV series "21 Jump Street" and tells the story of rookie police officers. Schmidt and Jenko were enemies back in school, as one was a total loser and the other the class favourite. Growing up, the guys went to the police academy, where they reconsidered their views on friendship. Soon the rookies, known for their stupidity, receive their first assignment. They have to work undercover at a school where a new drug trade has started.

However, on the very first day, the guys manage to mix up the cover stories they were given.

The Pacifier

Vin Diesel’s character faces a task that may be harder than any of his previous ones. He plays Shane Wolfe, the best Navy SEAL agent. The unflappable operative is assigned to protect the children of a scientist working for the government. The scientist himself has been kidnapped, and now criminals want to blackmail him by threatening the safety of the kids. However, the criminals didn’t account for the fact that their protection is entrusted to the best special forces soldier. And the children themselves aren’t going to sit quietly and wait to be kidnapped as well.

The Spy Next Door

Bob hides his true identity from everyone, including his fiancée. He is a Chinese agent cooperating with American intelligence. One day his beloved goes on a business trip and asks her fiancé to look after her three children. Bob agrees, but at the same time, Russian mafia members begin hunting him. One of the children accidentally downloads a secret file sought by criminals.

Now Bob will have to reveal his true identity to the children who previously thought he was the most boring person in the world.

The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
5.0
The Naked Gun
The Naked Gun
Comedy 2025, USA
7.0
Wolfs
Wolfs
Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
Zombieland: Double Tap
Zombieland: Double Tap
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
6.0
Deadpool 2
Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
7.0
Johnny English 3
Johnny English 3
Comedy, Adventure 2018, Great Britain
6.0
Deadpool
Deadpool
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action 2016, USA / Canada
8.0
The Brothers Grimsby
The Brothers Grimsby
Comedy 2016, USA
6.0
Central Intelligence
Central Intelligence
Comedy 2016, USA
7.0
Spy
Spy
Comedy 2015, USA
7.0
Cooties
Cooties
Horror, Comedy 2014, USA
5.0
The World's End
The World's End
Comedy 2013, Great Britain
6.0
Iron Sky
Iron Sky
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 2012, Finland / Germany / Australia
6.0
Johnny English Reborn
Johnny English Reborn
Comedy 2011, USA
6.0
MacGruber
MacGruber
Action, Comedy 2010, USA
5.0
The Other Guys
The Other Guys
Comedy, Action 2010, USA
7.0
The Pink Panther 2
The Pink Panther 2
Comedy, Mystery 2009, USA
6.0
Get Smart
Get Smart
Comedy, Action 2008, USA
6.0
Tropic Thunder
Tropic Thunder
Comedy 2008, USA
7.0
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Comedy 2008, USA
6.0
Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express
Comedy 2008, USA
6.0
Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd: Out of Control
Get Smart's Bruce and Lloyd: Out of Control
Action, Comedy, Romantic 2008, USA
4.0
Code Name: The Cleaner
Code Name: The Cleaner
Action, Crime, Comedy 2007, USA
5.0
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther
Drama, Adventure, Comedy 2006, USA
6.0
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Crime, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2003, USA
5.0
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Action, Musical, Adventure, Comedy 2002, USA
6.0
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels
Adventure, Action, Comedy 2000, USA / Germany
6.0
Last Action Hero
Last Action Hero
Fantasy, Comedy, Action, Adventure 1993, USA
6.0
Go for It
Go for It
Adventure, Action, Comedy 1983, Italy / USA
7.0
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Crime, Family, Comedy 1976, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Enjoy the funniest parody action films that combine clever humour, thrilling adventures, and memorable characters who try to take on impossible missions with a smile and a laugh.

