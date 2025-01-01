This film genre is not considered a full parody, as it does not contain direct references to any particular movie. Action comedies parody the collective images of tough guys capable of handling any secret mission. The main characters of these films also try to look determined, but they don’t always succeed.

The Five Funniest Parody Action Films

The combination of original humour, excellent special effects, and incredible adventures is what attracts viewers to comedy action films. Most often, they poke fun at serious movies, but do so in a friendly way. The heroes of such films are both professional agents and ordinary people. However, unlike classic action movies, the characters' adventures are always sprinkled with a touch of wholesome humour.

Welcome to Zombieland

This comedy film parodies classic zombie movies. The main characters also try to survive in a world of zombies, but they haven’t lost their optimism. Huge hordes of the undead don’t scare them into fleeing their safe spots. They try to fight back against the zombies, even if they are vastly outnumbered. Columbus and Tallahassee met by chance but decided to survive together. Soon, fate brings them together with two sisters who also miraculously survived in this bloody world. Together, the friends decide to head to an amusement park, which, according to rumours, zombies have yet to reach.

Копы в юбках

In this film, two completely different heroines have to team up. FBI agent Sarah is known among her colleagues as the most arrogant operative. And the fiery detective Shannon is used to speaking roughly and doing whatever she thinks is necessary. The women have to work together to solve a case involving the capture of a notorious drug lord. No one knows what he looks like, but the agents still take on the search. The only problem is that they’re used to using different methods. Sarah prefers an intelligent and meticulous approach, while Shannon always goes straight through.

It won’t be easy for them to join forces and complete the high-profile investigation.

21 Jump Street

The film is based on the TV series "21 Jump Street" and tells the story of rookie police officers. Schmidt and Jenko were enemies back in school, as one was a total loser and the other the class favourite. Growing up, the guys went to the police academy, where they reconsidered their views on friendship. Soon the rookies, known for their stupidity, receive their first assignment. They have to work undercover at a school where a new drug trade has started.

However, on the very first day, the guys manage to mix up the cover stories they were given.

The Pacifier

Vin Diesel’s character faces a task that may be harder than any of his previous ones. He plays Shane Wolfe, the best Navy SEAL agent. The unflappable operative is assigned to protect the children of a scientist working for the government. The scientist himself has been kidnapped, and now criminals want to blackmail him by threatening the safety of the kids. However, the criminals didn’t account for the fact that their protection is entrusted to the best special forces soldier. And the children themselves aren’t going to sit quietly and wait to be kidnapped as well.

The Spy Next Door

Bob hides his true identity from everyone, including his fiancée. He is a Chinese agent cooperating with American intelligence. One day his beloved goes on a business trip and asks her fiancé to look after her three children. Bob agrees, but at the same time, Russian mafia members begin hunting him. One of the children accidentally downloads a secret file sought by criminals.