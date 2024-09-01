Film Reviews
scrip86 5 October 2024, 22:19
В интернете уже давно в хорошим качестве есть, фильм на раз, посиотреть можно
Киноафиша.инфо 16 October 2024, 19:04
Фильм вас впечатлил и это здорово 😉 Спасибо, что поделились!
|3 October 2024
|Russia
|Apple TV
|20 September 2024
|Azerbaijan
|3 October 2024
|Belarus
|20 September 2024
|Bulgaria
|19 September 2024
|Croatia
|o.A.
|19 September 2024
|Czechia
|12 September 2024
|Georgia
|R
|20 September 2024
|Iceland
|Unrated
|20 September 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|20 September 2024
|Latvia
|N12
|20 September 2024
|Lithuania
|N
|20 September 2024
|Moldova
|19 September 2024
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|20 September 2024
|Romania
|o.A.
|19 September 2024
|Serbia
|o.A.
|20 September 2024
|Spain
|20 September 2024
|Tajikistan
|20 September 2024
|Uzbekistan
Sony, Lionsgate, Apple and Netflix entered a bidding war over the film package, which Apple ultimately secured. However, by August 2024 Apple had cancelled plans to distribute the picture nationwide via Sony, opting instead for a limited cinema release. Brad Pitt and George Clooney, who produced the film through their respective production companies, accepted reduced fees to ensure a theatrical run.
Early in the film, George Clooney cuts open the unicorn in the rucksack with a knife, leaving its stuffing protruding. By the end of the film, the unicorn is intact.