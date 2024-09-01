Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Wolfs

Wolfs

Wolfs 18+
Synopsis

Two lone-wolf fixers are unknowingly assigned to the same job.
Wolfs - trailer
Wolfs  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 26 September 2024
World premiere 1 September 2024
Release date
3 October 2024 Russia Apple TV
20 September 2024 Azerbaijan
3 October 2024 Belarus
20 September 2024 Bulgaria
19 September 2024 Croatia o.A.
19 September 2024 Czechia
12 September 2024 Georgia R
20 September 2024 Iceland Unrated
20 September 2024 Kyrgyzstan
20 September 2024 Latvia N12
20 September 2024 Lithuania N
20 September 2024 Moldova
19 September 2024 Montenegro o.A.
20 September 2024 Romania o.A.
19 September 2024 Serbia o.A.
20 September 2024 Spain
20 September 2024 Tajikistan
20 September 2024 Uzbekistan
Production Apple Original Films, Freshman Year, Plan B Entertainment
Also known as
Wolfs, Lobos, Két magányos farkas, Lobos Solitários, Loups, Lupi singuratici, Samotne wilki, Sói Thủ Đối Đầu, Üksikud hundid, Untitled Jon Watts Film, Vieniši vilkai, Wolfs - Lupi solitari, Wolves, Yalnız Kurtlar, Одинокие волки, Самотні вовки, ウルフズ, 惡狼特工
Director
Jon Watts
Jon Watts
Cast
Brad Pitt
George Clooney
Amy Ryan
Austin Abrams
Poorna Jagannathan
6.6
29 votes
6.5 IMDb
scrip86 5 October 2024, 22:19
В интернете уже давно в хорошим качестве есть, фильм на раз, посиотреть можно
Киноафиша.инфо 16 October 2024, 19:04
Фильм вас впечатлил и это здорово 😉 Спасибо, что поделились!

Interesting facts

Sony, Lionsgate, Apple and Netflix entered a bidding war over the film package, which Apple ultimately secured. However, by August 2024 Apple had cancelled plans to distribute the picture nationwide via Sony, opting instead for a limited cinema release. Brad Pitt and George Clooney, who produced the film through their respective production companies, accepted reduced fees to ensure a theatrical run.

Goofs

Early in the film, George Clooney cuts open the unicorn in the rucksack with a knife, leaving its stuffing protruding. By the end of the film, the unicorn is intact.

Pam's Man You take a job, you give your word and that word's the measure of a man.
Wolfs - trailer
Wolfs - teaser
