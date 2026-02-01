Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Draniki
1 poster
Going 3
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films Draniki

Draniki

Draniki
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 3
Not going 1
Draniki - trailer
Draniki  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Production Big Screen Production
Also known as
Draniki, Драники
Director
Maks Maksimov
Maks Maksimov
Cast
Eva Smirnova
Eva Smirnova
Ingrid Olerinskaya
Ingrid Olerinskaya
Andrey Pynzaru
Andrey Pynzaru
Miron Lebedev
Boris Dergachev
Boris Dergachev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.3
Rate 16 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Draniki - trailer
Draniki Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more