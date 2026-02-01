Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
1 poster
Going
3
Not going
1
Kinoafisha
Films
Draniki
Draniki
Draniki
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Going
3
Not going
1
Draniki
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Production
Big Screen Production
Also known as
Draniki, Драники
Director
Maks Maksimov
Cast
Eva Smirnova
Ingrid Olerinskaya
Andrey Pynzaru
Miron Lebedev
Boris Dergachev
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.3
Rate
16
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Draniki
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree