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Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya
Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya
, 2026
Russia / Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure
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Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya
trailer
trailer
Cast
Anastasiya Balyakina
Ramazan Turna
Polina Nozdrina
Konstantin Kropotov
Egor Bannikov
Viktoriya Belosohova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
26 March 2026
Release date
26 March 2026
Russia
Film rating
0.0
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