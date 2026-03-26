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Poster of Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya
Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya

Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya

, 2026
Russia / Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure
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Poster of Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya
Going 2
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Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya - trailer
Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya  trailer

Cast

Anastasiya Balyakina
Anastasiya Balyakina
Ramazan Turna
Ramazan Turna
Polina Nozdrina
Konstantin Kropotov
Egor Bannikov
Viktoriya Belosohova
Viktoriya Belosohova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 26 March 2026
Release date
26 March 2026 Russia

Film rating

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Artek. Kosmicheskie priklyucheniya - trailer
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