Poster of Campamento Garra de Oso
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Campamento Garra de Oso

Campamento Garra de Oso

Campamento Garra de Oso
Country Portugal / Spain
Production year 2025
World premiere 11 September 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Russia Ракета Релизинг
11 September 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
Budget €1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $216,682
Production A Film About Quiet Jazz, Set Màgic Audiovisual, Rodar y Rodar Cine y Televisión
Also known as
Campamento Garra de Oso
Director
Sílvia Quer
Cast
Anabel Alonso
Eduard Soto i Moreno
Gonçalo Diniz
Elisabet Casanovas
Adrian Grösser
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.3
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
