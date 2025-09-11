Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Campamento Garra de Oso
Campamento Garra de Oso
Campamento Garra de Oso
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Going
0
Not going
0
Country
Portugal / Spain
Production year
2025
World premiere
11 September 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Russia
Ракета Релизинг
11 September 2025
Kazakhstan
6+
Budget
€1,200,000
Worldwide Gross
$216,682
Production
A Film About Quiet Jazz, Set Màgic Audiovisual, Rodar y Rodar Cine y Televisión
Also known as
Campamento Garra de Oso
Director
Sílvia Quer
Cast
Anabel Alonso
Eduard Soto i Moreno
Gonçalo Diniz
Elisabet Casanovas
Adrian Grösser
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.3
Rate
15
votes
5.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree