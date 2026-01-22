Menu
Shkola Baby-Yagi
Tickets from 420 ₽
Shkola Baby-Yagi

Shkola Baby-Yagi - trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026 Russia МТД медиа
Worldwide Gross $12,834
Production Allyur-Film, Solar
Also known as
Shkola Baby-Yagi, Школа Бабы-Яги
Director
Dmitriy Dakovich
Cast
Eva Smirnova
Eva Smirnova
Andrey Gryzlov
Andrey Gryzlov
Mariya Poroshina
Mariya Poroshina
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Vladimir Kapustin
Vladimir Kapustin
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
13:15 from 560 ₽
Kinomaks Prazhskaya
12:20 from 420 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
13:15 from 560 ₽
Kinomaks Prazhskaya
Prazhskaya
2D
12:20 from 420 ₽
