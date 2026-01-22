Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Tickets from 420 ₽
Going
6
Not going
2
Kinoafisha
Films
Shkola Baby-Yagi
Shkola Baby-Yagi
Family
Tickets from 420 ₽
Going
6
Not going
2
Shkola Baby-Yagi
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026
Russia
МТД медиа
Worldwide Gross
$12,834
Production
Allyur-Film, Solar
Also known as
Shkola Baby-Yagi, Школа Бабы-Яги
Director
Dmitriy Dakovich
Cast
Eva Smirnova
Andrey Gryzlov
Mariya Poroshina
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Vladimir Kapustin
Cast and Crew
Film in
Collections
Films about Children
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Russian Films
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
13:15
from 560 ₽
Kinomaks Prazhskaya
12:20
from 420 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 420 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Shkola Baby-Yagi
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«Shkola Baby-Yagi» now playing
Today
4
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Shkola Baby-Yagi?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
13:15
from 560 ₽
Kinomaks Prazhskaya
Prazhskaya
2D
12:20
from 420 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree