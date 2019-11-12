6.3Lady and the Tramp
Lady and the Tramp, 2019
USA / Romantic, Drama, Musical, Family / 18+
Cast
Nate 'Rocket' Wonder
Devon
Director Charlie Bean
Writer Andrew Bujalski, Kari Granlund
Composer Joseph Trapanese
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 12 November 2019
World premiere 12 November 2019
Release date
|24 March 2020
|Italy
|12 November 2019
|Netherlands
MPAA PG
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Taylor Made
Also known as
Lady and the Tramp, La dama y el vagabundo, A Dama e o Vagabundo, Dama i Skitnica, Kaunotar ja Kulkuri, La Belle et le Clochard, Lady a Tramp, Lady och Lufsen, Lady og Vagabonden, Lēdija un Klaidonis, Leydi ile Sokak Köpeği, Lilli e il vagabondo, Susi és Tekergő, Susi und Strolch, Tiểu Thư Và Gã Lang Thang, Zakochany kundel, Η λαίδη και ο αλήτης, Леди и Бродяга, Леді та Блудько, Лейди и Скитника, Маза и Луња, 레이디와 트램프, わんわん物語, 小姐與流氓, Lady and the Tramp (2019)
Updated 29 April 2025
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soundtrack Lady and the Tramp
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