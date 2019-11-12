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Poster of Lady and the Tramp
6.3
Lady and the Tramp - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Lady and the Tramp
6.3

Lady and the Tramp

, 2019
Lady and the Tramp
USA / Romantic, Drama, Musical, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lady and the Tramp
6.3
Lady and the Tramp - Trailer 2
Lady and the Tramp  Trailer 2

Cast

Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson
Lady
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux
Tramp
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott
Trusty
Ashley Jensen
Ashley Jensen
Jock
Ken Jeong
Ken Jeong
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
Kiersey Clemons
Kiersey Clemons
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae
Peg
Thomas Mann
Thomas Mann
Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong
Bull
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
Isaac
Nate 'Rocket' Wonder
Devon
Director Charlie Bean
Writer Andrew Bujalski, Kari Granlund
Composer Joseph Trapanese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 12 November 2019
World premiere 12 November 2019
Release date
24 March 2020 Italy
12 November 2019 Netherlands
MPAA PG
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Taylor Made
Also known as
Lady and the Tramp, La dama y el vagabundo, A Dama e o Vagabundo, Dama i Skitnica, Kaunotar ja Kulkuri, La Belle et le Clochard, Lady a Tramp, Lady och Lufsen, Lady og Vagabonden, Lēdija un Klaidonis, Leydi ile Sokak Köpeği, Lilli e il vagabondo, Susi és Tekergő, Susi und Strolch, Tiểu Thư Và Gã Lang Thang, Zakochany kundel, Η λαίδη και ο αλήτης, Леди и Бродяга, Леді та Блудько, Лейди и Скитника, Маза и Луња, 레이디와 트램프, わんわん物語, 小姐與流氓, Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 16 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Lady and the Tramp - Trailer 2
Lady and the Tramp Trailer 2
Lady and the Tramp - Trailer
Lady and the Tramp Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Lady and the Tramp
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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