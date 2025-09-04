Menu
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken

Tafiti - Across the Desert
Synopsis

Tafiti, a young meerkat, initially rejects friendship with Bristles, a bush pig. When his grandpa is bitten by a snake Tafiti sets off to find the flower for the cure. Bristles wants to prove that adventures are always better with friends.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 September 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Russia Капелла Фильм
9 October 2025 Georgia PG
2 October 2025 Kyrgyzstan
10 October 2025 Latvia U
9 October 2025 Montenegro o.A.
9 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
4 September 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $57,868
Production Little Dream Entertainment, Red Parrot Studios, Tradewind Pictures
Also known as
Tafiti - Across the Desert, Tafiti - Ab durch die Wüste, Ab durch die Wüste, Tafiti - Aventura no Deserto, Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken, Tafiti og det store ørkeneventyr, Tafiti og det store ørkeneventyret, Tafiti: Em Busca da Flor Perdida, Тафити. Приключения на краю света
Director
Nina Wels
Cast
Kathleen Renish
Cosima Henman
Dustin Semmelrogge
Dustin Semmelrogge
Bürger Lars Dietrich
Cartoon in Collections
Animated Films About Magic and Wizardry Animated Films About Magic and Wizardry
Animated Films About Friendship Animated Films About Friendship
Feature-Length Cartoons about Animals Feature-Length Cartoons about Animals

Cartoon rating

