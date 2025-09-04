Tafiti, a young meerkat, initially rejects friendship with Bristles, a bush pig. When his grandpa is bitten by a snake Tafiti sets off to find the flower for the cure. Bristles wants to prove that adventures are always better with friends.
ProductionLittle Dream Entertainment, Red Parrot Studios, Tradewind Pictures
Also known as
Tafiti - Across the Desert, Tafiti - Ab durch die Wüste, Ab durch die Wüste, Tafiti - Aventura no Deserto, Tafiti - Gjennom Ørken, Tafiti og det store ørkeneventyr, Tafiti og det store ørkeneventyret, Tafiti: Em Busca da Flor Perdida, Тафити. Приключения на краю света