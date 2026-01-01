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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Adventure 1987

Rating of films in the Adventure genre of 1987

The Princess Bride 7.8
1 The Princess Bride
Adventure, Comedy, Family 1987, USA
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Armour of God 7.6
2 Armour of God
Adventure, Action, Comedy 1987, Hong Kong / Yugoslavia
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Planes, Trains & Automobiles 7.5
3 Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Comedy, Adventure, Drama 1987, USA
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Naufragos del Liguria 5.4
4 Naufragos del Liguria
Adventure, Family 1987, Mexico
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
1043
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 20 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
471
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
250
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spirited Away
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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