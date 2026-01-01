Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Millicent Shelton
Millicent Shelton Millicent Shelton
Kinoafisha Persons Millicent Shelton

Millicent Shelton

Millicent Shelton

Date of Birth
1 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

A Parks and Recreation Special 8.4
A Parks and Recreation Special (2009)
9-1-1 8.3
9-1-1 (2018)
Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)

Filmography

Nemesis
Nemesis
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, USA
Hysteria! 6.9
Hysteria!
Thriller 2024, USA
Brilliant Minds 7
Brilliant Minds
Drama 2024, USA
Doctor Odyssey 6.1
Doctor Odyssey
Drama 2024, USA
Lessons in Chemistry 8
Lessons in Chemistry
Drama, 2023, USA
The Night Agent 7.3
The Night Agent
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
End of the Road 4.8
End of the Road End of the Road
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2022, USA
The Equalizer 5.5
The Equalizer
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more