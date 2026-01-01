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Millicent Shelton
Millicent Shelton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Millicent Shelton
Millicent Shelton
Millicent Shelton
Date of Birth
1 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.4
A Parks and Recreation Special
(2009)
8.3
9-1-1
(2018)
8.2
Californication
(2007)
Filmography
Nemesis
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
6.9
Hysteria!
Thriller
2024, USA
7
Brilliant Minds
Drama
2024, USA
6.1
Doctor Odyssey
Drama
2024, USA
8
Lessons in Chemistry
Drama,
2023, USA
7.3
The Night Agent
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
4.8
End of the Road
End of the Road
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2022, USA
5.5
The Equalizer
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
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