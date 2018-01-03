Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
9-1-1 poster
Ratings
8.7 IMDb Rating: 7.9
Rate
11 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows 9-1-1

9-1-1 (2018 - …)

9-1-1 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 126 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"911 Rescue Service" is a multi-series suspenseful show that tells the story of the daily lives of emergency service workers - paramedics, police officers, and firefighters. Every day, they encounter the most unexpected incidents and try to help people survive. All the heroes are forced to work side by side in the challenging conditions of a big city, overcoming constant transportation problems, complex communication, and bad weather. Additionally, they sometimes have to make extremely difficult decisions, which often determine the lives of many people.
Cast Characters
Creator
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy
Brad Falchuk
Brad Falchuk
Tim Minear
Tim Minear
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Oliver Stark
Oliver Stark Evan "Buck" Buckley
Connie Britton
Connie Britton Abigail "Abby" Clark
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett Athena Grant
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.7
Rate 20 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review

"9-1-1" season 9 new episodes release date

TBA
Season 9 Episode 1
9 October 2025
Spiraling
Season 9 Episode 2
16 October 2025
Schedule for new episodes
Seasons
9-1-1 - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
9-1-1 - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 18 episodes
 
9-1-1 - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 18 episodes
 
9-1-1 - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 14 episodes
 
9-1-1 - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 18 episodes
 
9-1-1 - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 18 episodes
 
9-1-1 - Season 7 Season 7
2024, 10 episodes
 
9-1-1 - Season 8 Season 8
2024, 18 episodes
 
Season 9
2025, 2 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more