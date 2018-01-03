"911 Rescue Service" is a multi-series suspenseful show that tells the story of the daily lives of emergency service workers - paramedics, police officers, and firefighters. Every day, they encounter the most unexpected incidents and try to help people survive. All the heroes are forced to work side by side in the challenging conditions of a big city, overcoming constant transportation problems, complex communication, and bad weather. Additionally, they sometimes have to make extremely difficult decisions, which often determine the lives of many people.

Expand