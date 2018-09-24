"Manifest" is an American science fiction series produced by NBC. The show revolves around a mysterious flight that took off from the airport on the Jamaica - New York route and disappeared from radar during a zone of turbulence. When the plane lands at the airport, the passengers learn that during the few hours they were in the air, the rest of the world has aged five years. It is later revealed that the loved ones of the missing passengers had spent a long time trying to find them, but eventually accepted their loss and moved on with their lives. After some time, all the returned passengers begin experiencing strange hallucinations.

