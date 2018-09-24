Menu
8.3 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Manifest

Manifest (2018 - 2023)

Manifest 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 46 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Manifest" is an American science fiction series produced by NBC. The show revolves around a mysterious flight that took off from the airport on the Jamaica - New York route and disappeared from radar during a zone of turbulence. When the plane lands at the airport, the passengers learn that during the few hours they were in the air, the rest of the world has aged five years. It is later revealed that the loved ones of the missing passengers had spent a long time trying to find them, but eventually accepted their loss and moved on with their lives. After some time, all the returned passengers begin experiencing strange hallucinations.
Creator
Jeff Rake
Matt Long Ezekiel James "Zeke" Landon
Josh Dallas
Josh Dallas Ben Stone
Parveen Kaur Saanvi Bahl
Jack Messina Cal Stone
Melissa Roxburgh
Melissa Roxburgh Michaela Stone
TV series rating

8.3
12 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Manifest - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 16 episodes
 
Manifest - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 13 episodes
 
Manifest - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 13 episodes
 
Manifest - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 20 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Weteran Mc 24 June 2024, 00:15
Вот и закончил я просмотр этого многосерийного фантастического сериала, первая серия которого вышла 24 сентября в далёком 2018 года.
Stills
