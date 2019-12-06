Menu
Russian
6.7 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Truth Be Told (2019 - …)

Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 21 hours 0 minute

"Truth Be Told" is a multi-series drama created by the online platform Apple TV+. The plot is based on the best-selling novel by Kathleen Barber. The story revolves around a journalist and podcast host named Poppy Parnell. Several years ago, she single-handedly solved a high-profile case, identifying the killer and sending him to prison. This investigation made her famous and ensured a comfortable life. However, at some point, the main character stumbles upon new evidence in the case and realizes that she may have wrongly convicted an innocent person. She is forced to meet with this man to determine if she was right about him.
Creator
Nichelle D. Tramble
Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan Josie Buhrman, Lanie Buhrman Dunn
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer Poppy Parnell
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul Warren Cave
Elizabeth Perkins
Elizabeth Perkins Melanie Cave
Michael Beach
Michael Beach Ingram Rhodes
6.7
7.1 IMDb
Truth Be Told - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
Truth Be Told - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Truth Be Told - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 10 episodes
 
