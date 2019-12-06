"Truth Be Told" is a multi-series drama created by the online platform Apple TV+. The plot is based on the best-selling novel by Kathleen Barber. The story revolves around a journalist and podcast host named Poppy Parnell. Several years ago, she single-handedly solved a high-profile case, identifying the killer and sending him to prison. This investigation made her famous and ensured a comfortable life. However, at some point, the main character stumbles upon new evidence in the case and realizes that she may have wrongly convicted an innocent person. She is forced to meet with this man to determine if she was right about him.

