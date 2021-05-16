Menu
Russian
Phenomenal Women poster
1 poster
Phenomenal Women (2021 - …)

Run the World 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Starz
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Run the World" is a comedy about a group of four best friends from Harlem. Rene, Ella, Sondi, and Whitney are always ready to stand up for each other, and they often have to do so because they are proud black women in a man's world. They are in their early thirties, and both their personal and professional lives are a complete mess. However, they are still full of energy and hope for the future. These girls want to be happy, enjoy every minute of life, and run the world! No one dares to get in their way...
Phenomenal Women  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Andrea Bordeaux
Corbin Reid
Corbin Reid
Nick Sagar
Nick Sagar
Jay Walker
Bresha Webb
Bresha Webb
Tonya Pinkins
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Phenomenal Women - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Phenomenal Women - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
