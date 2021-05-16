The TV series "Run the World" is a comedy about a group of four best friends from Harlem. Rene, Ella, Sondi, and Whitney are always ready to stand up for each other, and they often have to do so because they are proud black women in a man's world. They are in their early thirties, and both their personal and professional lives are a complete mess. However, they are still full of energy and hope for the future. These girls want to be happy, enjoy every minute of life, and run the world! No one dares to get in their way...

