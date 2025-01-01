Menu
Millicent Shelton
Millicent Shelton
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Millicent Shelton
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
