IMDb Rating: 8.2
The Originals (2013 - 2018)

Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 69 hours 0 minute

In the 1920s, the ancient vampire family, the Mikaelsons, firmly established themselves in New Orleans. Actively participating in the city's life, Elijah, Klaus, and Rebekah managed to make it suitable for various supernatural beings to live in. Here, in a haven of jazz and revelry, they were lucky to find a true home. However, due to the sudden appearance of their bloodthirsty father, Michael, who desires Klaus's death, they had to leave New Orleans. Now, many years later, the family finds themselves back in their beloved city, where few are happy to see their return.
Creator
Julie Plec
Julie Plec
Leah Pipes Camille O'Connell
Yusuf Gatewood
Yusuf Gatewood Vincent Griffith
Phoebe Tonkin
Phoebe Tonkin Hayley Marshall
Danielle Campbell
Danielle Campbell Davina Claire
Claire Holt
Claire Holt Rebekah Mikaelson
7.8
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
The Originals - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 22 episodes
 
The Originals - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 22 episodes
 
The Originals - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 22 episodes
 
The Originals - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 13 episodes
 
The Originals - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 13 episodes
 
