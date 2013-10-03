In the 1920s, the ancient vampire family, the Mikaelsons, firmly established themselves in New Orleans. Actively participating in the city's life, Elijah, Klaus, and Rebekah managed to make it suitable for various supernatural beings to live in. Here, in a haven of jazz and revelry, they were lucky to find a true home. However, due to the sudden appearance of their bloodthirsty father, Michael, who desires Klaus's death, they had to leave New Orleans. Now, many years later, the family finds themselves back in their beloved city, where few are happy to see their return.

