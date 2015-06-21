Menu
Ratings
IMDb Rating: 7.7
6 posters
Ballers

Ballers (2015 - 2019)

Ballers 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 23 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Ballers" tells the story of the everyday lives of professional American football players. The athletes live in luxurious penthouses, earn huge amounts of money, constantly appear on television, and bask in the spotlight. However, even birds of such high flight have problems, and they are as human and down-to-earth as can be. For these men, it is much easier to score a touchdown than to confess their feelings to their loved ones. But friendship and professional resilience help them overcome these difficulties.
Футболисты - trailer пятого сезона
Ballers  trailer пятого сезона
Creator
Stephen Levinson
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Spencer Strasmore
Troy Garity
Troy Garity Jason Antolotti
John David Washington
John David Washington Ricky Jerret
Jazmyn Simon Julie Green
London Brown Reggie
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.3
10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Ballers - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
Ballers - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 10 episodes
 
Ballers - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 10 episodes
 
Ballers - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 9 episodes
 
Ballers - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 8 episodes
 
Stills
