Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andre Braugher
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andre Braugher
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree