Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Tom Selleck
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom Selleck
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree