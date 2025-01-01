Menu
Rachel Brosnahan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rachel Brosnahan
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
