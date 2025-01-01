Menu
Awards and nominations of Sissy Spacek

Awards and nominations of Sissy Spacek

Sissy Spacek
Awards and nominations of Sissy Spacek
Academy Awards, USA 1981 Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1977 Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982 BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975 BAFTA Awards 1975
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2001 Sundance Film Festival 2001
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
