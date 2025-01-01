Menu
John Gielgud
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Awards and nominations of John Gielgud
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1954
Best British Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Supporting Artist
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
