Stanley Kramer
Awards
Stanley Kramer
About
Filmography
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969
UN Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1960
UN Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1973
Golden Prize
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1971
Competition
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1960
Best Feature Film Suitable for Young People
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1958
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
