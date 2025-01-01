Menu
Jessica Chastain
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Awards and nominations of Jessica Chastain
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2011
Gucci Prize
Winner
Gucci Prize
Winner
Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2021
Tribute Actor Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
