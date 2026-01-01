Menu
Peter Ustinov
Awards and nominations of Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov
Awards and nominations of Peter Ustinov
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1958
Actor - Best Single Performance - Lead or Support
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Nominee
Outstanding Classical Program in the Performing Arts
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best British Screenplay
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1972
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1961
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
