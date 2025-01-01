Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
William Hurt
Awards
Awards and nominations of William Hurt
William Hurt
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of William Hurt
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1985
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree