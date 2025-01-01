Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ian McKellen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ian McKellen
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Fight
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2006
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree